Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Trading Down 3.6%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $313.71 and last traded at $315.61. 21,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 440,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.44.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.92.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
