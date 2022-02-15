ChartEx (CHART) Reaches Market Cap of $147,338.85

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $147,338.85 and approximately $36.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

