Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.26

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.26 and traded as high as C$12.67. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 508,331 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 780.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 3,825.00%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

