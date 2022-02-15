Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.25

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.25 and traded as high as C$7.60. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.49, with a volume of 243,461 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$778.34 million and a P/E ratio of -9.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -73.71%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

