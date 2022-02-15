Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson Sells 25,433 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James William Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00.

On Friday, January 7th, James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $2,129,760.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $134.26. 11,746,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,242,091. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.66. The company has a market capitalization of $258.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $139.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 34,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 874,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

