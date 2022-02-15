Chia Network (XCH) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.43 or 0.07049727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.81 or 0.99697313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

