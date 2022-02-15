China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.28 and last traded at $51.45. 575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.