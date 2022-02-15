Chonk Trading 36.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Chonk has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for about $8.68 or 0.00019713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $338,606.86 and approximately $17,321.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

