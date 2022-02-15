Christa Davies Sells 616 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AON stock traded up $4.64 on Tuesday, hitting $284.52. 1,006,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,401. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.91.
AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AON (AON)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.