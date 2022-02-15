Chromia (CHR) Hits Market Capitalization of $315.61 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $315.61 million and approximately $67.08 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00105965 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.