CI Financial (CIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.88 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial stock opened at C$22.69 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$16.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.63.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

