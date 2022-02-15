CI Financial (CIXX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,246,000. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

