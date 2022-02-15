Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Up to $8.49

Shares of Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.93. Cian shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cian during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000.
About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
