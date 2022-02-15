Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Down 0.5%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.10 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.52). Approximately 10,041,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 1,876,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.60 ($0.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60.

About Circassia Group (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

