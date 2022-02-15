Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,010 shares during the quarter. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 287,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,343,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

