Citigroup Lowers Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target to SEK 365

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from SEK 390 to SEK 365 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.25.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

