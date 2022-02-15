Citigroup Lowers Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target to SEK 365

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from SEK 390 to SEK 365 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.25.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.