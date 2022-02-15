City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Short Interest Update

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,600 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the January 15th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of City by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of City by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of City by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,221. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

