City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 363,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 9,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,137. The company has a market cap of $784.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $21.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 46.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 85.8% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth $149,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.