Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) vs. Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Head-To-Head Review

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clear Secure and Konami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33 Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clear Secure presently has a consensus target price of $45.83, indicating a potential upside of 65.17%. Given Clear Secure’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than Konami.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clear Secure and Konami’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $230.80 million 17.63 -$9.31 million N/A N/A Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Clear Secure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure -10.42% -6.08% -3.72% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Summary

Konami beats Clear Secure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking; and robust, secure, and scalable back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable and fast experiences through entry lanes in airport security checkpoints across the nation, as well as a broader network; CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device; and CLEAR Pass for CBP Mobile Passport Control, a mobile app that enables digital submission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection forms and U.S. entry through the mobile passport control lane. Clear Secure, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

