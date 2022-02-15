Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Clover Health Investments worth $25,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth $85,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth $91,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

