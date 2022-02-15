CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sunil Cutinho Sells 4,900 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $182.99 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

