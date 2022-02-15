CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sunil Cutinho Sells 4,900 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $182.99 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.07.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
