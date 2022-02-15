CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 449,635 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMGO)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CMG Holdings Group (CMGO)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.