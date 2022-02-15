CNH Partners LLC Invests $2.96 Million in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 299,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCAIU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $14,612,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,612,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,794,000.

CCAIU opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

