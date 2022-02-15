CNH Partners LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of AltC Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

ALCC stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

