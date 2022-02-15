CNH Partners LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 258,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Artisan Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARTA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $385,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ARTA opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.29.
Artisan Acquisition Profile
Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artisan Acquisition (ARTA)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA).
Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.