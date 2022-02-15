Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Insider Rajesh Nambiar Sells 5,000 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $89.06. 3,240,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,377. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

