Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Stock Position Raised by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 2,028.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160,158 shares during the quarter. Cohn Robbins comprises approximately 1.6% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 2.19% of Cohn Robbins worth $22,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRHC remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Tuesday. 53,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,171. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.