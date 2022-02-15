Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $550.36

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.36 ($7.45) and traded as low as GBX 464.95 ($6.29). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 473.50 ($6.41), with a volume of 8,866 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £194.88 million and a P/E ratio of 41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 513.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 550.36.

Get Cohort alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Cohort’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis bought 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 525 ($7.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,226 ($3,012.18).

About Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.