Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Coinbase Global worth $24,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.20 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.69.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 2,418 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $755,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $342,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,857 shares of company stock worth $45,362,480.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

