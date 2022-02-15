Colfax (CFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colfax stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

