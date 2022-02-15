Collective 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $493.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 116.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Collective has traded up 59.3% against the US dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $187,632.38 and approximately $493.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Collective

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

