Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Comerica by 16.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Comerica by 14.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Comerica by 1,309.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMA traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.95. 7,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,113. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.48.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

