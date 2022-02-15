Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stake Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

FIX opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.