Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given New €11.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €9.10 ($10.34) to €11.70 ($13.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Commerzbank stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 81,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,301. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZBY. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerzbank in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares in the last quarter.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

