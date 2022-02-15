Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.82

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.82 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.83). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 59.87 ($0.81), with a volume of 3,123,425 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £311.92 million and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.82.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)
Further Reading
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.