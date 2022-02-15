Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 5.1%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.02. 103,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,650,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
