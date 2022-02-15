Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Down 3.8%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.78. 9,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,248,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BVN. TheStreet lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
