Comparing Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -45.04% -63.08% -35.82% Arteris N/A N/A N/A

This table compares FTC Solar and Arteris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $187.35 million 1.94 -$15.92 million N/A N/A Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arteris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FTC Solar and Arteris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78 Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

FTC Solar presently has a consensus price target of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 128.45%. Arteris has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 71.56%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Arteris.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Arteris on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

