Comparing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bilibili and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 4 10 0 2.71 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $84.71, suggesting a potential upside of 146.75%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.06%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -31.83% -27.36% -14.76% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Kyndryl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $1.80 billion 5.95 -$460.91 million ($2.27) -15.12 Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kyndryl has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bilibili beats Kyndryl on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.

