Comparing Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gopher Protocol and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87%

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gopher Protocol and AgileThought’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.86 -$51.77 million N/A N/A AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

AgileThought has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.8% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gopher Protocol and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

AgileThought beats Gopher Protocol on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gopher Protocol

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About AgileThought

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

