Comparing Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -134.32% -34.67% Beyond Air N/A -86.64% -64.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nemaura Medical and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.84%. Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 89.91%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Beyond Air’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.44) -9.59 Beyond Air $870,000.00 275.34 -$22.88 million ($1.24) -6.48

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Air. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Beyond Air on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

