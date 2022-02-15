Comparing Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) & Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52% Trans-Lux -41.04% N/A -63.98%

78.5% of Shapeways shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Trans-Lux shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shapeways and Trans-Lux’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Trans-Lux $9.44 million 0.73 -$4.84 million N/A N/A

Shapeways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trans-Lux.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shapeways and Trans-Lux, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shapeways presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 129.29%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Trans-Lux.

Risk & Volatility

Shapeways has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shapeways beats Trans-Lux on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

