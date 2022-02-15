Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65. Compass Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAQ. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,720,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $19,021,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,093,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $14,430,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. is based in Dallas, Texas.

