Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,774.46

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,774.46 ($37.54) and traded as high as GBX 2,792 ($37.78). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,744 ($37.13), with a volume of 438,969 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($39.24) to GBX 3,160 ($42.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,758.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,774.46. The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

