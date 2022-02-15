Conceal Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $83,781.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,590,209 coins and its circulating supply is 12,016,631 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

