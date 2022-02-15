Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 115,471 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conduent by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Conduent by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 114,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Conduent by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of CNDT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 169,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.00 million, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Conduent has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

