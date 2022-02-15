Conflux Network Market Capitalization Achieves $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,043.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.66 or 0.07133156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00294361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $337.67 or 0.00766680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013331 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00074630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.00410759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00219082 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.