CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 4.5%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 479,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.
