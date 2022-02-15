Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Down 4.3%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $223.30 and last traded at $223.83. Approximately 41,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,032,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.85.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

