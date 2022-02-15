Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in January

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,558.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,674.50. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,260.00 and a 12-month high of $1,919.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,725.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,714.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.